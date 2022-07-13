Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have risen to 115 following the report of 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 recoveries. Of the new cases reported, 17 are rapid antigen cases while the other 4 are PCR cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations according to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update for Tuesday July 12th, currently stand at 7. Of the patients admitted for the care, 2 are fully vaccinated and five are unvaccinated.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the ministry’s update, which leaves SVG’s COVID-19 death toll at 114. 8 of the deceased were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 105 were unvaccinated.

30,952 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3941 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020 there have been 9183 COVID-19 cases reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.