The Government of Grenada has announced that the repayment of docked salaries to teachers will be done at the end of this month.

The salaries of teachers, who were involved in protest action back in 2018, were docked.

Speaking at the first Post Cabinet media briefing since the Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell-led administration was elected to office, Grenada’s Education minister David Andrew announced that this month end (July 2022) the docked salaries to the tune of around $1.2 million dollars will be paid to persons who he said were unduly docked their salaries.

He explained the refund will be processed one day after the regular processing of payments, noting normal salaries are processed on July 21 which means July 22 will be for the additional processing of the docked salaries.

He said this is happening so both payrolls would be sent to the respective financial institutions for disbursement on July 26. This means by July 28 the repayment of docked salaries should be available for persons in their accounts.

The education minister said it is not going to be the practice of the government to have an adversarial climate with its workers.