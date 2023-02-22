The St. Vincent Grammar School continued its unbeaten streak in the Inter Secondary Schools U15 Cricket Competition, when they defeated the St. Martin’s Secondary School by 8 wickets on Tuesday.

St. Martin’s was sent in to bat after losing the toss, and were all out for 63 runs in 15.5 overs. Brad Lowman top scored with 15.

Bowling for the Grammar School, Josh Ellis took 3 wickets for 16 runs in 5 overs, and Zach Thomas took 2 for 12 in 5.5 overs.

The Grammar School, in reply took 16.2 overs to 68, losing 2 wicket in the process. Zach Thomas led the scoring with 20. The S.t Martin’s bowlers were Beau Hoyte with 1 for 39 in 4.2 overs, and Brad Lowman with 1 for 10 in 6 overs.