The Atlantic hurricane season which starts today June 1st and will run through to November 30th, is expected to be above average for the 7th consecutive year.

This is according to Manager of the meteorological services Billy Jeffers while speaking on radio earlier this week, who said that 14 to 21 named storms are being forecasted for the upcoming season.

“The general consensus is for storms and hurricane activity for 2022 to be active. When I say active season or above average season, I mean that the historical average of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes will be surpassed; and this would be 7th consecutive year that we are having an above average season” he said.

Mr. Jeffers said that the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

Mr. Jeffers advised that the seasonal forecast should be taken as the first early warning and that the public should prepare accordingly.

At the end of last year’s Atlantic hurricane season, there were a total of 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

SVG was impacted by Hurricane Elsa on July 2nd 2021, which saw 250 homes damaged, downed utility poles, as well as crops and livestock lost.