World Pediatric Project (WPP) remains committed to enhancing the quality of life of children and families in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean through specialized pediatric healthcare programs.

WPP’s Scoliosis Mission started on Sunday April 24th and there was a huge turnout at the MCMH Outpatient Clinic after this particular team was not able to come for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. A total of 66 children were seen for scoliosis and spine related issues.

Of this total, 8 children including 5 regional families from Antigua, Barbados and Dominica will undergo complex scoliosis surgeries.

Lead Orthopedic Surgeon and head of the mission, Dr. Victoria Kuester says they have seen some cases of expanded curves which are complex but assures that is exactly why the team is here to offer their best effort and assistance.