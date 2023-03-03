After three and a half months on the job, the first woman to serve as Labour Commissioner in Grenada has been fired because “she did not work out to be a good fit with the staff at the Ministry of Labour”, it was disclosed on Thursday.

Grenada’s Labour Minister Senator Claudette Joseph told a press conference that the Public Service Commission terminated the two-year contract of Valerie Thomas who began serving in the post from November 12, 2022.

“Upon review of the state of the relationship as requested by the Public Service Commission, it was decided by the Commission and the Ministry that it will be best for us to go back to the drawing board in our search for a Labour Commissioner that fits with the personnel,” Joseph said.

She did not say what triggered the review.

According to Loop News, Minister Joseph, who is also Grenada’s Attorney General, said Thomas also did not fit in with the Dickon Mitchell administration’s general outlook as it seeks to take steps to improve the labour climate in Grenada for workers, employers and the members of staff at the Labour Ministry who are delivering on the services to stakeholders.