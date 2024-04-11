Aldon Thomas, a Park Hill resident has been charged in connection with the discovery of two bodies near the Park Hill playing field.

The two murder charges were laid against 26-year-old Thomas on Wednesday April 10th. The charges come just two days after the bodies were found.

According to police, the alleged offenses occurred between April 6 and April 9, 2024, within the second magisterial district of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is claimed that Thomas, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the deaths of Mr. Barker and Mr. Smart by an unlawful act.

Police in official releases, while emphasizing the importance of the public’s cooperation in their investigations, said they were steadfast in their commitment to a thorough investigation.

The charred bodies found on Monday April 8th, near the Park Hill Playing field, were identified to by family members to be Marvin Barker and Calvert “Vert” Smart.

Police initially announced the launch of an investigation into the matter in a release dated Tuesday April 9th. In their release, the RSVGPF said police officers were alerted to the presence of two partially burned bodies found at the rear of a dwelling house, in the vicinity of the playing field. In response to the report, officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the presence of two male bodies, both of which were partially burned.