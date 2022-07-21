Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar during a recent appearance on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program emphasized the importance of de-risking the livestock sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Caesar said moves such as establishing a local abattoir will go a long way in accomplishing that goal, and has called persons willing to participate in that venture to come to the table for discussions.

“We have to de-risk the live stock sector and a big part of de-risking the livestock sector would be the establishment of an abattoir; but we have placed out there on several occasions for public-private partnerships for persons who are willing to participate and willing to engage with the government to build a facility.

There are some persons who are of the view that the Government should build it, and the Government should operate it, but when we do that, you are hearing persons say ‘well, why didn’t the Government given an opportunity to someone in the private sector’” Caesar said.

Minister Caesar says the Government continues to call on the nation’s butchers, as well as other investors to meet with them for discussions on the matter of establishing a local abattoir.

