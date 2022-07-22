Beyonce is returning to take center stage with her upcoming album Renaissance that’s slated to finally arrive on July 29—her first album in six years.

Until then, the album’s tracklist has been revealed and Jamaican-born artist, producer, and songwriter BEAM is listed among the credited composers.

BEAM, the son of Reggae and Dancehall legend Papa San, who is based out of Miami is credited on the song Energy alongside Pharrell Williams, The Dream, Skrillex, and others.

The former Kingston-native, whose real name Tyshane Thompson, is known for producing songs for Justin Bieber including Honest featuring Don Toliver, There She Go featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

He was also featured as an artist on Bieber’s songs Freedom and Love You Different off the Justice album.

BEAM has writing credits on Kanye West’s DONDA album on the songs Pure Souls featuring Shenseea and Roddy Ricch, and OK OK Part 2 featuring Shenseea and Rooga.

The contributions to Bieber’s Justice and Ye’s DONDA earned BEAM two Album of the Year nominations at the 64th Annuals Grammy Awards.

The 27-year-old has also worked on the albums of Major Lazer’s Music Is The Weapon, Pop Smoke’s Faith, and on songs with the likes of Maroon 5, The Neptunes, Migos, 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, G-Eazy, and many more.