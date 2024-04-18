WE FM today, April 18th, is celebrating 27 years of broadcasting!

WE FM, one of the leading broadcasting entities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was launched in April of 1997.

WE FM broadcasts live 24 hours a day, on the assigned FM frequency band of 99.9. WE FM’s output focuses on entertainment, news, information and national development issues.

In 2004, WE FM launched its online radio station, www.999wefm.com. Allowing for WE FM to be heard anywhere in the world, once an Internet connection is available.

Since that 2004 launch though, the station has quadrupled its streaming bandwidth, this came in response to the significant demand from the diaspora.

WE FM’s Mission Statement is “To inspire positive change and empower the community by providing reliable, quality programming”.

All of WE FM’s current day programming is in line with this mission statement; from the Activated Mornings program, to The Shake Up program, Issue At Hand program and more.

The station aspires to continue to fulfill this mission statement as we look forward to year 28, and keep our vision statement in mind, “To be the radio station of choice in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for reliable, quality, community programming.”