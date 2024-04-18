The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided an update on the ongoing National Firearms Amnesty (NFA) 2024.

According to police, to date, the program has successfully retrieved 8 illegal firearms and 209 rounds of ammunition from the community.

The RSVGPF in their update, said that this is a significant step towards their goal of removing illicit firearms from the streets and diminishing the potential for violent crime.

Police have reiterated that the amnesty, which has 44 days left, is a ‘No questions asked’ and ‘No prosecution’ initiative.

They noted that while this is the case, it is important to note o note that this is not a ‘buy back’ program, and no compensation will be offered for the surrendered weapons.

Persons interested in handing over their illegal firearms can hand them over to the nearest police station or to designated community leaders including ministers of religion, justices of the peace, parliamentarians, lawyers, or authorized firearms dealers.

