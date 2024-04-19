Non-profit organization Lyttle Feet’s recent held their most recent life-changing shoe distribution event.

Lyttle Feet provides shoes to children in need at St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the event, over 100 children here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were given brand-new, well-fitting shoes by Lyttle Feet.

According to an official post by Lyttle Feet, these shoes will enable the beneficiaries to play with their friends, walk to school, and follow their dreams without having to deal with the discomfort and restrictions that come with wearing inadequate footwear.

Lyttle Feet works with schools, community organizations, and other groups to identify children in need of shoes.

The organization was founded in 2023 by KJ Lyttle son of Vincentian musical legend Kevin Lyttle, with the help of Jacqueline James-Lyttle.