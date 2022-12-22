Vincentians are being encouraged to practice safe food practices this Christmas season.

This encouragement comes from District Environment Health Officer in the Public Health Department, Ralph Williams.

Mr. Williams, who was at the time speaking on NBC Radio said that food safety is a shared responsibility and provided five food safety tips for Vincentians to follow during the Christmas Season.

“The environment health division remains vigilant and committed to ensuring food safety during the Christmas season. We are urging the general public to continuously practice these five key food safety measures for safer, healthier Christmas,” he said.

Mr. Williams then went on to list the aforementioned measures.

“So we have: Use safe water and raw materials; Cook food thoroughly; Wash hands regularly; Separate raw foods from cooked foods; Keep hot food hot and cold food cold. Once you follow those guidelines you are good to go,” he said.

Mr. Williams also said that animals should fast prior to slaughtering as congestion in the animals’ stomach can affect the quality of the meat.