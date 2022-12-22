The High Commission of Canada has contributed more than CAD $74,000 in funding to two non-governmental organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

Following an open call for proposals, the Canadian High Commission selected Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG and the Orange Hill Development Organisation Agro-Processors Inc. as two of its eight Eastern Caribbean CFLI projects for 2022-2023.

Canada will provide CAD45,000 over two years to the Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities (ERAO) SVG to implement their Menstrual Health Empowerment Project providing girls from communities affected by the 2021 La Soufrière volcanic eruptions with greater access to basic menstruation and hygiene products and education.

Through a contribution of CAD29,200, the Canada Fund will support Orange Hill Development Organisation Agro-Processors Inc. to purchase critical equipment to enhance agricultural production, boost food security, and create economic opportunities for rural women farmers and their families.