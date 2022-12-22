While discussing the refurbishment of the Georgetown Technical Institute, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves encouraged young people in the North Windward constituency to take advantage of the institution.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government provides a significant amount of money towards the functioning of the Technical Institute.

“I’m encouraging young people who have come out of secondary school and who want to get specific kinds of skills for the building trade, information technology, the modern economy, to go and get training there,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Miniser called amazing, the development that has taken place in the Georgetown community throughout the years.