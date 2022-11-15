Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince says that Vincentians are not taking the threat of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) seriously enough.

The Health Minister was at the time speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand program on Sunday, where he said that his ministry will be putting more emphasis on that area going forward.

“The NCDs and cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and diabetes have been wreaking havoc on St. Vincent and the Grenadines as far as we are concerned, and we will, in 2023 and the years beyond that, be putting a lot of emphasis on that area. We will have an increased presence of educational personnel, promotional personnel in the villages, in the locales, to talk about, to make people health literate, to talk about these conditions, because they are really killing people to an alarming extent, and I don’t think we have been taking it as seriously as we should,’ Minister Prince said.

Minister Prince said that the clinic located in Enhams will be retrofitted to operate as a health and wellness centre with a particular focus on diabetes.