The Construction of a multipurpose centre in Diamond is well underway.

According to the Agency for Public Information, the two-story building will cater to two cosmetology spaces, namely hairdressing and barbering, a library, kitchenette, a computer library, and more.

Area Representative Frederick Stephenson, during a visit to the site, noted that the first floor will be a larger open space to facilitate community functions such as meetings, weddings, socials and many other activities.

The project, which comes in at a cost of two million dollars, is jointly funded by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The constructions period is expected to last ten months.

The area’s representative, while visiting the site, said that he is happy to see that artisans from within the community had been employed on the project.