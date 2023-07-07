Vincentian entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to have their products showcased for a one-day event in New York in August this year as part of an initiative spearheaded by Club St. Vincent Inc. in collaboration with the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) and Invest SVG.

A ceremony was held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room to make Vincentian entrepreneurs aware of the initiative.

Maxwell Charles, Deputy Director of RIDU, highlighted at the ceremony that the unit has been spearheading this initiative for many years and takes this endeavour seriously to help in marketing local entrepreneurs’ products in New York.

The Deputy Director thanked Invest SVG and Club St. Vincent Inc for their efforts and support, and said he was looking forward to the Vincy Expo event in August.

Invest SVG’s Deputy Executive Director, Nadine Agard-Juillerat, stated that the organization’s aim is to facilitate not only foreign direct investment but also domestic linked enterprises. As a result, they concentrate on enterprises with “high export potential,” and this collaboration, according to Juillerat, aligns with Invest SVG’s aim to advertise and assist domestic and local businesses.