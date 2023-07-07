Senior Managers within the Public Service of St. Vincent and the Grenadines convened at the La Vue Hotel on Thursday July 6th (2023) for a one-day retreat exercise hosted by the Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

The activity began with a prayer by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke followed by welcome remarks from Kattian Barnwell-Scott, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service, and Chairperson of the Committee of Permanent Secretaries.

The activity focused on matters such as a review of the 2023 Budget and preparations for Budget 2024; and a National Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy (CDM) for St. Vincent and the Grenadines including the health and wellness of public servants, stress management; among other areas.

Mr. Stephen Williams, Chairperson of the Police and Public Service Commissions, and Mrs. Arlene Regisford- Sam, Chief Personnel Officer and Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Permanent Secretaries, also addressed the gathering. All members of Public Service Commission were also in attendance.

The Committee of Permanent Secretaries was established by the Public Service Management Act of October 2021.