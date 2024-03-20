Team Athletics St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Team Athletics SVG) has announced the list of athletes who have been selected to represent SVG at 2024 Carifta Games set to take place from March 30th to April 1st in Grenada.

For the Under 17 Boys, Jeremy Martin and Damari Roberts will take part in the Triple Jump event, while Christian Joseph and Jahda Greaves will represent their country in the Shot Put event.

For the Under 17 Girls, SVG will be represented by Kesian John and Shykemia Francis in the 1500m and 200m events respectively.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented in the Under 20 boys category by the following athletes:

Keo Davis, Matthew Robinson, Jahieme Williams, Zichri Hepburn, Henree K. Francois, Jamaar Saunders, Ajay Delpesche, Timothy Williams, Devonrick Mack, and Tedre O’ Neil.

Thyra Charles and Toccara Barbour will represent SVG in the under 20 category.

Team Athletics SVG says that the athletes will be led by Jacintha Ballantyne as Chief Of Mission. The coaches are Michael Ollivierre and Wildanrick Samuel.