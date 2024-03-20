33-year-old Labourer of Ottley Hall, Camron Kenny Miller has been fatally shot.

The Major Crime Unite (MCU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the shooting incident which occurred in Ottley Hall.

According to police investigations, Miller was at a shop in Ottley Hall when he was accosted and shot by an unknown assailant at around 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday March 19th. The assailant then fled the scene.

Following the incident, the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) was promptly dispatched to the scene, where they processed the area and collected items of evidential value.

The MCU, according to a release from the public relations and complaints department, is leading the effort to bring those responsible to justice.

The police force is appealing to anyone with information that may be of assistance to their investigation to contact them. The RSVGPF assured the public that any information received would be treated confidentially.