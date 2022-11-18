Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the important contribution that vendors make to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and emphasized that they should be respected.

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking at the official opening of the uptown and downtown vegetable markets.

Dr. Gonsalves said that the contribution made by the nation’s vendors are greatly appreciated, but noted while they must be respected, called on them to recognize that the society belongs not just to them.

“Vendors are part of a society, we have to respect them, we have to appreciate them, but they must also recognize that the society does not belong to them alone. People have to walk the streets undisturbed, people have to operate businesses from their buildings, people have to drive their vehicles, and we have to keep the place tidy,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister during his address emphasized that vendors “have initiative, have creativity, and by engaging in vending they find an important way within their own capacity to provide for themselves and their families”, and he recognized that as being very important.