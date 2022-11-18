With the number of flights and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the rise, increased room stock will be essential going forward.

This is according to Minister of Tourism Carlos James, who was at the time discussing the uptick in arrivals to SVG. He said room stock will be potential challenge until the completion of new hotels in the nation.

“The Ministry of Tourism, we’re always engaging with all of the stakeholders within aviation as well as cruise to see how we can double our numbers in terms of arrivals. One of the potential challenges which we have always had, going forward we will have this until we see the build-out of the hotels that are likely to come on stream. Room capacity/room stock, while we want to full flights daily to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we don’t have the room capacity to simply get the persons to the destination, ultimately we will have that challenge but it’s good to see that we’ve had increased interest in visitor arrivals,” James said.

The Tourism Minister made mention of future increased visitors in the way of larger aircrafts and flights from Miami, Canada and the UK.