The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has extended congratulations to two of its members on their recent academic achievements.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Kevin Providence successfully completed his Master of Science degree in Maritime Affairs from the esteemed World Maritime University. The culmination of his 14-month program, specializing in Ocean Sustainability Governance and Management, took place on October 28, 2023.

The Master in Maritime Affairs program focused on the practical application of expertise in maritime processes, functions, and ecosystem-based approaches to global ocean governance.

The RSVGPF also proudly congratulated Corporal Kenroy Williams on the successful completion of his Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management with First-Class Honors. Corporal Williams joined twelve hundred (1200) students in the graduation ceremony at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

According to a release from the police force, Corporal Williams devoted four (4) years to pursuing his degree online while diligently fulfilling his duties as a police officer attached to the Fire Department. His dedication and commitment to academic excellence shined through his achievements, earning him First-Class Honors.