Two young men have now been arrested and charged with the offense of murder, after dismembering a man with a cutlass.

“Javid Dasilva, 22 years labourer of Caratal, Georgetown, and Christian Lewis, 15 years student of Langley Park were jointly charged with causing the death of Sheldon Welch by an unlawful act, by dismembering the deceased about his body with a cutlass at Caratal, Georgetown about 11:00 p.m. on 2nd March 2023. The charges were laid on Sunday 05th March 2023.” an official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force stated.

According to police both Dasilva and Lewis on March 6th appeared in court for arraignment and the case was adjourned to Tuesday 18th April 2023.

Police in Georgetown on March 3rd received a report of the disappearance of 28 year old Sheldon Welch.

An investigation was launched which led police to a mountain in Georgetown where Welch’s body was discovered in a pit later that same day.