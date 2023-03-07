A security guard has been arrested and charged after stealing over $3,000 in cellular devices telecommunications provider FLOW.

According to police, on March 3rd 2023, Giovani Holder a 25 year old security guard of Lowmans Leeward was arrested and charged with the offence of Theft of one (1) black Samsung Galaxy A-33 cellular phone   valued at $1,599.00ECC, one (1) blue Blade ZTE A-31 cellular phone, valued $249.00ECC and two (2) Samsung Galaxy Tab A-7 Lite tablets valued $1,398.00ECC.

The stolen items amounted to a total value of $3,246.00 ECC – the property of FLOW SVG. The incident occurred at Flow SVG Ltd.

Holder is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

