Jamaican star Shenseea showed out during her set at Rolling Loud California on Sunday (March 5).

The Shenyeng princess proved that she was no rookie to the Rolling Loud stage having performed at the Canadian and New York installments last year.

Trying to engage with the audience, the Run Run singer did a vibe check to see how versed her audience was with other Jamaican musicians.

“Imma see if you guys know anything about Jamaican culture, yeah? Do anybody up in here, Rolling Loud, know Bounty Killer? Y’all know Sizzla? Y’all know Vybz Kartel? Y’all know Sean Paul? Y’all know Beenie Man?…” for each question, there was an uproar of different magnitudes with Sean Paul’s cheers being the loudest.

Tracks that made up her performance were Can’t Anymore, Good Comfort and Hard Drive. The latter perhaps yielded the greatest response, as she invited eager fans to the stage to exhibit their best dance moves to the Dancehall number.

Shenseea along with American Reggae bands Stick Figure and Rebelution will be the three acts representing Dancehall and Reggae at the star-packed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, slated to unfold at the Emporio Polo Club in Indio, California this April.