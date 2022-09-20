Traditional cannabis cultivators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are set to be further integrated into the cannabis platform.

This is according to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, who made the statement while discussing his recent participation in CanEx Jamaica, the Cannabis Conference and Expo.

Minister Caesar highlighted SVG’s contribution at the expo, while noting that there will be a further increase in involvement from traditional cultivators in the local cannabis industry.

“From the stand point of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we were able to assist them, as it pertains to how we are being compliant with the international narcotics control board, the entire issue of integrating the traditional cultivators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and basically how we were able to export from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Europe,” Caesar said.

Minister Caesar during his time at the Expo, attended several meetings with traditional cultivators, noting that here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines the integration of traditional cultivators will be increased.

“I want to note that in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that we have an excellent piece of legislation, whereby we are fully incorporating the traditional cultivators, and over the next few weeks and months, we are going to see a further integration of the traditional cultivators, not only in the cannabis platform but through the alternative sustainable livelihoods programs that we are rolling out in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CanEx conference is attended by various stakeholders in the cannabis industry; including, producers, persons involved in marketing, banking, legislators, traditional cultivators, including members from the Rastafarian community.