Vincentian flagged vessel the MV Fair Chance which overturned on the north coast of Trinidad on Saturday 2nd April 2022, remains adrift at sea, with five crew members still missing.

In a release on Monday evening, the Trinidad Coast Guard said the SAR operation that ensued to tow the vessel into shallower and calmer waters proved unsuccessful, due to the size and weight of the vessel. Consequently, the vessel drifted some distance into Venezuelan waters.

“The TTCG has ensured that the vessel continues to be monitored in case any of the missing persons that may have been trapped on board is able to make their way out of the vessel and also as a safety precaution to prevent other vessels from colliding with it. However, up to the current time, none of the missing persons has been seen or detected”.

TTCG says the drift of the vessel into Venezuelan waters has caused the TTCG to establish and maintain liaison with Venezuelan authorities to facilitate the presence of a TTCG vessel alongside Fair Chance.