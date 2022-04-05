Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex are expected to arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines later this month in celebration of the Queens’ historic Platinum Jubilee.

The visit to the region from April 22- 28 includes stops in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

British media reports suggest Buckingham Palace staff is in the midst of reworking a planned royal tour to the Caribbean, after Prince William and Kate’s recent visit sparked a number of so-called PR blunders and missteps.

The Telegraph UK reports that plans to emulate the Queen and Prince Philip’s visit to Grenada in 1966, by riding in an open-top car, have been quietly shelved.

Prince William and Kate’s visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas was plagued by calls for reparations over Britain’s role in the slave trade and moves to remove the Queen as head of state in favor of a republic.