Minister of Tourism, Carlos James during an appearance on the Issue at Hand program on WEFM, provided an update on the progress being made in regard to various hotel construction projects here.

“All of the projects so far, we’ve done the foundation stage and we’re on the ground floor now. We’ve just started the preparatory work for the Holiday Inn Express, a few weeks ago I visited the site; at the Royal Mill site they are wrapping up the completion works to the villas and will hopefully see some start to the hotel at Royal Mill, if not early end of this quarter, early next quarter; and we have seen some work at even Myah Suites, by a local developer, that is pretty much close to completion, we’ll have an opening date soon; La Vue, which is now operational; Sandals, they have started to rapidly advance work and hopefully by the first quarter of 2024 we can see that facility being accessible to persons both local and visiting coming to our destination for the first time,” James said.

The Tourism Minister said work on these projects are expected to ramp up soon, with the hope being that by 2025 room stocks would be increased by at least 1,000.