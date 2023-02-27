There are three prospective investors interested in the Ottley Hall Marina & Shipyard, with all three of them having already made visits to the facility.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the House of Assembly last week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the plan is rehabilitate the facility, including the dry dock.

“We are currently holding discussion with at least prospective investors; one from Guyana, one from Trinidad and one from St. Lucia. Actually the person from St. Lucia yesterday was supposed to be touring the facility in respect of his proposal and I’m told that he did so. The gentleman from Guyana and the one from Trinidad, they have also visited the facility,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that if any group of persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are interested in investing in and operating the Ottley Hall Marina and Shipyard, the Government will be willing to work with them.