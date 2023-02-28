A 1980 Range Rover Classic, reported to be formerly owned by Reggae legend Bob Marley, and later Geejam’s Jon Baker, is now up for auction via the UK-based Classic Car Auctions.

According to the entity, the vehicle, which BBC Top Gear has since described as a “crusty old Rangie is in desperate need of some TLC,” will go under the hammer “without reserve at the end of March”.

Photos of the Range Rover on the Classic Car Auctions website, show it to be in pretty bad shape, with the rear windshield and many other parts missing.

The vehicle is described by Classic Car Auctions as “1980 Range Rover Classic Project and “a collage of Range Rover parts believed to have been the pride and joy of that legendary Jamaican pioneer of reggae, ska and rocksteady, Robert Nesta Marley”.

Colour-wise, it is described as “mostly green”, right-hand drive and havinan odometer reading of 62,920 miles. The CCA vendor condition report also lists the vehicle as having a score of 23/115 and a poor rating in all areas, which, according to the company means it has numerous faults such as extensive damage and many missing parts.