The Ministry of Agriculture is moving forward with its thrust to establish a modern system of exporting agricultural produce. This was made clear by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar during a recent interview with the Agency for Public Information.

The detailed the modern arrangements that are being employed in the agricultural sector.

“So what we are actually speaking about this morning is the modern arrangement that we are going to put in place and, you know, sometimes it is always better to start it then speak about it. So if you go to the port this morning you can see, going to Barbados, coming from La Croix’s food terminal market, commodities which are going to a new market in Barbados, and that market is called the Barbados Farmer’s Market. We have exported thus far to Miami, and the second container went off last week from La Croix, and the first container went off last week from Lauders,” Caesar said.

Minister Caesar says modern Food Terminals have been established at four locations: Langley Park, Lauders and La Croix on the windward side of the Island, and Belmont on the leeward side.