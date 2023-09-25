There is a lot of untapped potential when it comes to bamboo in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is the belief of Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Russel, made mention of an individual who has interest in establishing a bamboo furniture industry here in SVG, noting that there are many young men in the country who can benefit from the establishment of such an industry.

“There’s a young man by the name of Mr. Allen that I met the other day, he’s doing bamboo furniture, beds out of bamboo, tables, chairs, spacesavers, vanity sets, out of bamboo. His interest is setting up is setting up that industry in St. Vincent and I hope that can be embraced. We have a lot of young men who can learn the skill and the craft of doing bamboo making. Mr. Regisford, you know how much bamboo grows in this country, not being touched? We can show you what can be done with bamboo,” he said.

Mr. Russell was speaking at the media launch of the Everything Vincy Plus Expo which is set to take place from October 26th to 29th 2023.

Guyana will be representing the plus aspect of the expo, with Guyanese producers presenting over 100 products that are not currently being produced in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.