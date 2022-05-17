The body of the female that was discovered on Thursday 12th May 2022 in a bag has been positively identified by a family member as Precious Ziggy-Ann Zafhti Williams, formerly of Walvaroo. She was seventeen (17) years old.

According to an official release from police, a post-mortem examination was performed on the body on Monday. The examination revealed that she died as a result of being inflicted with “multiple sharp injuries”.

The police, in their release, thanked members of the public for their assistance in identifying the deceased, while also encouraging cooperation and partnership between the police and the public on matters of mutual interest – especially, crimes.

‘The High Command believes that whenever the police and public work together, it redounds to benefit of the entire society and makes our communities safer.’ The police stated.