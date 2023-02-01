The advanced stages of the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s ICT programs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ will include Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This is according to Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG Peter Sha Li-Lan, during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Ambassador Sha Li-Lan emphasized the importance of the continuation of technical projects not just in the area of ICT but also agriculture.

“We have to continue our technical missions/ projects, for example, the agricultural project, we are going to have two more in pipeline and our ICT programs, other than the E-Bus and the CCTV project will continue a new phase. We are going to bring in some of the more advanced technology including AI to that program,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador noted that these programs are especially important following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed that Taiwan is looking forward to being involved in SVG’s post pandemic recovery.