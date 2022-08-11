The Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund ICDF has reassured Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves that they are prepared to do even more developmental work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Tuesday August 9th, the Prime Minister, and his delegation to Taipei, sat down with top leadership at the ICDF headquarters for a review of the programs and projects being implemented in SVG and regionally.

On Tuesday, as his team made presentations to the visitors, Taiwan’s ICDF Secretary General Ambassador Timothy T.Y. Hsiang, agreed with Prime Minister Gonsalves that more can be done. Ambassador Hsiang committed to working alongside local officials to further refine and develop the assistance provided to SVG by the ICDF.

Currently, Taiwan ICDF has three (3) major ongoing projects and one recently concluded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These cover the areas of Agriculture, Women’s Empowerment, Digital transformation of the Public Service and Disaster Mitigation.