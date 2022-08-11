A training workshop in Food Safety conducted by The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation Industry and Labour (MAFFRTIL) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisntion of the United Nations (FAO) and the lnter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) was held at the Dumbarton Agriculture Station.

The workshop is the first in a series of training programmes which would be implemented over several weeks. Over seventy farmers and fisherfolk across the country, which would be divided into groups according to Agricultural Region, would benefit from these activities.

The objective of this training is to build the capacity of producers to cultivate and supply high quality food to the local market.

The action falls under the Resilient School Feeding Program which is a Sub-Project of Mexico-CARlCOM-FAO Initiative (Cooperation for Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience in the Caribbean).

The presentation on Food Safety in Fresh Fruits and Vegetables was done by Agricultural Officer of the Region 2- Extension & Advisory Services Division Mr. Donawa Jackson.