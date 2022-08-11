Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a report of a shooting incident that occurred this morning Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Arnos Vale which left Jeran Deroche of Frenches dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at about 2:00 am, patrons were attending a karaoke event at Trotman’s Depot in Arnos Vale when an unknown masked gunman approached a group of persons and opened fire.

Officers attached to the Calliaqua Police Station were alerted to the incident and later arrived on the scene.

Three persons namely; Elisha Wilson of Yambou, Rosheda Parsons of Redemption Sharpes, and Tiffany Durrant of Richmond Hill received gunshots during the incident and were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

DeRoche was pronounced dead on arrival at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. The motive surrounding the shooting incident is unknown at the moment. His death marks the twenty-sixth homicide reported for 2022.