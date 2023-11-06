Vincentian entrepreneurs are being urged to change their attitudes towards competition in business.

This advice came from local fashion designer Kimya Glasgow during an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, in response to grievances that some persons had with the presence of regional businesses at the Everything Vincy Expo Plus.

Miss Glasgow said that entrepreneurs should view competitors in business, not as enemies but as partners.

“…we spoke about the fact that your competitors could be members of an association; you could be doing bulk buying with your competitors; you could be partnering with your competitors, you could—so many different things. Competitors are not enemies, necessarily, you are competing for the same customer but there are ways that you can leverage competition to be positive thing; and I think that we have grown up in a society where once people say competition that means get out the knives and cut somebody’s throat. Even setting pricing in your sector, setting standards for the sector, you know, group training, and things like that. Especially when you’re in a small economy your competitor becomes a partner in your growth,” she said.

The everything Vincy Expo Plus took place from October 26th to 29th, at the northern end of the E.T. Joshua Tarmac.

First implemented in October 2017, the Expo is spearheaded by Invest SVG, the initiative fits in line with one of the investment agency’s mandates of furthering export development within St. Vincent and the Grenadines – an essential component in our overall economic growth.