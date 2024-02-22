As part of its ongoing safety drive a number of young riders in Bequia were the recent recipients of protective gears compliments the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union.

President of SVGCU Shimano Bailey also spoke to the young riders about safety while riding, encouraging them to ride with care while on the road.

He also urged them to always wear their helmets and ensure that they attached lights and bells on their bikes.

A number of the recipients expressed their gratitude to the SVGCU for the donation, especially the helmets.

Three other persons on St Vincent, Nyron Burgin, Nathan Thomas and Davonta Harry also received helmets.

The SVGCU is also scheduled to have a race in Bequia in the next three weeks on the second weekend in March.