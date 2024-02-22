Three (3) male prisoners who escaped lawful custody from police in Grenada have been recaptured by police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The escaped prisoners whose names are Ron Mitchell, 30 years old Unemployed, Trevon Robertson, 25 years old Farmer, and Atiba Stanislaus, 23 years old Unemployed all of Paradise, St. Andrew, Grenada were recaptured on Wednesday 21st February 2024 about 4:35 p.m., during an operation by members of the Narcotics and Rapid Response Units in the North Western village of Petit Bordel.

The three (3) men had been in police custody in Grenada on charges of Rape, Robbery with Violence, and other serious offences. Two (2) other Grenadian nationals were also apprehended during the operation.

The RSVGPF wishes to thank the general public for their assistance and cooperation in apprehending the men.