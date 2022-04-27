The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will attempt to defend its 2020 Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC) title when the college competes in the 2022 edition of the competition.

The WIDC returns tomorrow Thursday 28th and Friday 29th, April 2022, after a one year hiatus due to COVID-19. Team SVGCC will be represented by Shadyn McLean Marika Baptiste, Junior Primus, and Niesha Richards.

The college will act as the proposition for the moot ““Monogamy is not practical in 21st century relationships” in Thursday’s preliminary round two against the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

The 2022 WIDC is chaired by the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) – St. Lucia, but will be held virtually via that college’s Youtube channel and Facebook page.

The competition will also see participation from the other Windward Islands – Dominica – the Dominica State College (DSC), and Grenada – T.A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), who will compete against each other in preliminary round one.

The finals will take place on Friday 29th, 2022 and will see the winners of each preliminary round faceoff.