The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) has advanced to the finals of the 2022 Windward Islands Debating Competition (WIDC).

The SVGCC, who are the reigning WIDC champions, defeated 2022 host the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College of St. Lucia in preliminary two, in a 580 to 550 victory.

The SVGCC’s Junior Primus was also awarded “Best Speaker” of that preliminary round.

The college will now compete against Dominica State College in Friday’s final, where it will act as the proposition for the topic “Countries have a right to impose vaccine mandates to protect the health of their populations.”

Marika Baptiste and Niesha Richards will represent the college in Friday’s final.

This year’s WIDC can be viewed via the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College’s YouTube channel and the SVGCC’s Facebook page.