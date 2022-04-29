St. Vincent and the Grenadines will this year see 2001 candidates sitting the CSEC exams, 587 candidates sitting the CAPE exams and 95 candidates sitting the CCSLC exams.

Meanwhile 1,712 students will sit this year’s CPEA exams which is expected to take place on May 12 and 13.

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) earlier this week announced a three- week delay in the 2022 sitting of examinations. The announcement came on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at a virtual press briefing held by the governing body.

According to CXC’s Registrar and CEO Dr. Wayne Grant, the sitting of exams will now begin Monday May 23rd. He also noted a delay in the release of results which are expected to be released late August or early September.

He further stated that an extension of two weeks has been granted for the submission of SBA’s, pointing out that the broad topics to be assessed in Paper 2 should be communicated to the candidates.