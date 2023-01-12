St. Vincent and the Grenadines is named among the 10 most powerful Caribbean passports in 2023.

According to the just released Henley Passport Index ranking, SVG is position globally at number 30 with its visa-free access to 152 destinations.

The other countries ranked in the top 10 for the most powerful Caribbean Passports are:

Barbados: ranking at #24 with visa-free access to 163 destinations

St. Kitts and Nevis: ranking at #26 with visa-free access to 157 destinations.

Bahamas: ranking at #27 with visa-free access to 155 destinations

Antigua and Barbuda tied with Trinidad and Tobago: ranking at #31 with visa-free access to 151 destinations

St Lucia ranks at #33 with visa-free access to 147 destinations

Grenada ranks at #34 with visa-free access to 146 destinations

Dominica ranks at #35 with visa-free access to 145 destinations

Belize is currently ranking at #54 with visa-free access to 103 destinations and Guyana ranks at #62 with visa-free access to 88 destinations.

The country with the least powerful passport in the Caribbean is Haiti, ranking 94th globally, with visa-free access to 49 destinations.

In its report, Henley & Partners said its index is the “original and most authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.”