St. Vincent and the Grenadines has put in its bid for presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Elections will take place on February 24, 2023.

The regional body is comprised of thirty two permanent countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, which collectively has a population of 650 million people.

According to information on its website, the organization is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement.

According to the website, the body is the third largest economy in the world and has a GDP of around $ 7 trillion dollars and the largest food producer in the world as well at third largest producer of electricity.

A little over year ago, on January 7, 2022, Argentina was elected to occupy CELAC’s rotating presidency.

Since its launch in December 2011, CELAC’s presidency has been held by a number of countries including

The move by St. Vincent and the Grenadines comes after this country made history by becoming one of the smallest nations to be elected to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is aiming high again in its international relations.

This country “officially assumed its position on January 2, 2020,” which ran for a period of two years; culminating on December 31, 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.