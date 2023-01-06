The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, will be having a Church Parade and Service of Thanksgiving this weekend.

A release from the Public Relations Department says the service will take place at the Wilson Hill New Testament Church of God on Sunday 8th January at 10:00 a.m.

The Parade will march from the Central Police Station; turn left onto Halifax Street, then right into Paul’s Avenue, enroute to the Church

Sunday’s Service forms part activities on the RSVG Police Force Calendar of events for 2023 and will be chaired by Bishop Chesley Ferdinand, Pastor of the Church.