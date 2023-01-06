Following much controversy surrounding the late payment of prize monies to entertainers, who participated in Vincy Mas 2022, the Carnival Development Corporation will be hosting its prize giving ceremony tomorrow afternoon.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ashford Wood.

Wood said in a release issued yesterday afternoon, that Tomorrow’s event will be held at the Entice Cultural Store and Lounge, located inside Victoria Park.

In an official release to the media, dated (Wednesday 4th January) – Chairman of the CDC, Ricardo Adams said due to a number of challenges, coupled with reduced sponsorship and financial support that was made available to the CDC, to meet this commitment in 2022 was delayed.

Adams said the Corporation looks forward to hosting the prize-giving ceremony this weekend.

Tomorrow’s event is expected to commence at 4:30.